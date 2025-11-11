Cello World consolidated net profit rises 4.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.87% to Rs 587.44 crore

Net profit of Cello World rose 4.92% to Rs 85.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 81.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.87% to Rs 587.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 490.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.587.44490.0621.7324.20140.78131.61121.28116.7785.6681.64

