Bajaj Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 973.7, down 2.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.9% on the day, quoting at 24699.2. The Sensex is at 79712.32, down 1.94%.Bajaj Finance Ltd has added around 0.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27869.75, down 1.66% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 54.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 84.16 lakh shares in last one month.