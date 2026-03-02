NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 250.65, down 3.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.99% in last one year as compared to a 11.66% rally in NIFTY and a 20.49% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 250.65, down 3.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.9% on the day, quoting at 24699.2. The Sensex is at 79712.32, down 1.94%.NLC India Ltd has lost around 0.34% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37045.2, down 2.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.5 lakh shares in last one month.