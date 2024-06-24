Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 7068.85, down 0.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1% in last one year as compared to a 25.92% rally in NIFTY and a 18.02% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7068.85, down 0.92% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 23535.6. The Sensex is at 77364.17, up 0.2%.Bajaj Finance Ltd has gained around 2.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22991.55, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7065, down 0.89% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd jumped 1% in last one year as compared to a 25.92% rally in NIFTY and a 18.02% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 34.91 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

