Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1054.2, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.91% in last one year as compared to a 2.7% drop in NIFTY and a 1.11% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1054.2, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 24294. The Sensex is at 77994.28, up 1.05%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has risen around 9.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26556.7, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.46 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1054.9, up 1.56% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 11.91% in last one year as compared to a 2.7% drop in NIFTY and a 1.11% drop in the Nifty Financial Services index.