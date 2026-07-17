Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 4653, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.66% in last one year as compared to a 2.7% gain in NIFTY and a 8.35% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Thermax Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4653, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 24294. The Sensex is at 77994.28, up 1.05%. Thermax Ltd has dropped around 0.92% in last one month.