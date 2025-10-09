Panacea Biotec wins order of Rs 127 cr

Panacea Biotec announced that the Central Medical Services Society, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India (CMSS) has, vide its Letter of Acceptance (LOA) dated 08 October 2025, accepted the Company's offer for supply of bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV) against the tender issued by it in this regard.

As per the LOA, the Company will supply the vaccine worth Rs.127.20 crore in several tranches over a period of 90 - 480 days from the date of issuance of LOA.

