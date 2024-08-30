Bajaj Finance Ltd spurts 1.44%, up for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 7165.5, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.03% in last one year as compared to a 31.09% jump in NIFTY and a 20.8% jump in the Nifty Financial Services. Bajaj Finance Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7165.5, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 25240.45. The Sensex is at 82401.53, up 0.32%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has added around 5.27% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23581.7, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7220, up 1.48% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 0.03% in last one year as compared to a 31.09% jump in NIFTY and a 20.8% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 33.41 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News