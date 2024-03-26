Dr. Reddy's Lab enters into marketing licensing agreement with Pharmazz for Centhaquine

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said that it has entered into a license agreement with Pharmazz Inc. to commercialise the first-in-class innovative drug Centhaquine in India.

Pharmazz is a U.S. based biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing drug products to treat critically ill patients.

Centhaquine, developed by Pharmazz, is a resuscitative agent presently indicated for the treatment of hypovolemic shock by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Hypovolemic shock is a life-threatening and often a fatal condition. Severe loss of blood or fluids due to traumatic haemorrhage, postpartum haemorrhage, gastrointestinal bleeding, post-surgical bleeding, diarrhoea or vomiting can cause hypovolemic shock, which may lead to multi-organ failure and death. India has a high prevalence of these conditions and high mortality due to these conditions.

Data from various Indian studies and registries suggests a mortality rate of around 10 to 15% in traumatic haemorrhages despite the existing standard of care. This suggests a need for a novel resuscitative agent which can improve the existing standard of care.

Centhaquine activates venous alpha2B adrenergic receptors to increase cardiac preload and activates central alpha2A adrenergic receptors to decrease cardiac afterload. Thereby, Centhaquine converts the venous unstressed blood volume to stressed blood volume and improves cardiac output and blood circulation, making it an ideal candidate for the resuscitation of patients with hypovolemic shock.

Centhaquine was approved in India by Drugs Controller General of India following a successful phase III clinical trial.

As per the agreement, Dr. Reddy's has received exclusive rights to market and distribute Centhaquine in India. Pharmazz will be entitled to upfront payments and royalties. Dr. Reddys will market the product under the brand name Lyfaquin, which it shall own. In addition to India, Dr. Reddys also receives marketing rights for Lyfaquin from Pharmazz for Nepal.

M.V. Ramana, chief executive officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddys, said: "The partnership with Pharmazz and launch of this first-in-class drug marks the latest in our effort to enter into strategic collaborations to bring novel molecules to India to meet genuine unmet patient needs.

The clinical studies for Lyfaquin have demonstrated significantly better and promising outcomes, making it as a potential add-on drug in the management of hypovolemic shock and enhancing the current standard of care for its treatment in India.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is engaged in providing medicines. The firm operates in three segments: global generics, pharmaceutical services and active ingredients (PSAI) and proprietary products.

The drug major's consolidated net profit increased 10.57% to Rs 1,378.9 crore on 6.57% rise in revenues to Rs 7,214.8 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

The scrip shed 0.52% to currently trade at Rs 6169.40 on the BSE.

