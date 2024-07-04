Bajaj Finance new loans climb 10% YoY in Q1 FY25

Bajaj Finance announced that its new loans booked increased by 10% to 10.97 million in Q1 FY25 as compared to 9.94 million recorded in Q1 FY24.

The rise in booking of new loans booked was on account of the resumed sanction and disbursal of loans under eCOM and Insta EMI Card and issuance of EMI cards after the RBI removed the restrictions on these businesses on 2 May 2024.

Customer franchise as of 30 June 2024 stood at 88.11 million as compared to 72.98 million as of 30 June 2023.

Assets under management (AUM) jumped by 31% to approximately Rs 354,100 crore as of 30 June 2024 as compared to Rs 270,097 crore as of 31 March 2023.

Net liquidity surplus stood at approximately Rs 16,200 crore as of 30 June 2024. The company said that its liquidity position remains strong.

The companys deposits book stood at around Rs 62,750 crore as of 30 June 2024 as compared to Rs 49,944 crore as of 30 June 2023, a YoY growth of 26%.

Bajaj Finance is one of Indias leading and most diversified financial services companies. The company is mainly engaged in the business of lending. BFL has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SME and commercial customers with a significant presence.

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported 21.11% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,824.53 crore on a 31.36% jump in total income to Rs 14,931.98 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Q4 FY23.

Shares of Bajaj Finance rose 0.03% to Rs 7,253.95 on the BSE.

