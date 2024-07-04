Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Utilities index rising 47.13 points or 0.76% at 6281.55 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd (up 2.32%), SJVN Ltd (up 2.24%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.1%),NHPC Ltd (up 1.92%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.6%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 1.57%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.3%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (up 1.26%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.9%), and Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 0.57%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Nava Ltd (down 1.64%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.27%), and Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 0.81%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 273.63 or 0.51% at 53715.56.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 62.95 points or 0.39% at 16070.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 105.85 points or 0.44% at 24392.35.

The BSE Sensex index was up 358.21 points or 0.45% at 80345.01.

On BSE,2172 shares were trading in green, 983 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News