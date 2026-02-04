Bajaj Finserv Q3 PAT inches up YoY to Rs 2,229 cr

Bajaj Finserv (BFS) reported a 0.08% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,229.15 crore on 29.93% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 39,708.06 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

During the quarter, the company and its subsidiaries accounted for one-time charge of Rs 379 crore towards new labour codes released on 21 November 2025. Net impact on consolidated profit of BFS is Rs 540 crore for accelerated ECL provision and Rs 167 crore for new labour codes.

Profit after tax, before accelerated ECL provision, one-time charge of New Labour Code and jumped 32% YoY to Rs 2,229 crore during the quarter.

Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. It participates in the financing business through its 51.32% holding in Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) and in the life, general and health insurance businesses through its 74% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj General Insurance (Bajaj General) and Bajaj Life Insurance (Bajaj Life). BFL holds 86.70% stake in Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL). Bajaj Finance profit after tax for Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 3,978 crore, down 6% YoY. Loan losses and provisions in Q3 FY26 was Rs 3,625 crore during the quarter Loan losses and provisions before the accelerated ECL provision of Rs 1,406 crore was Rs 2,219 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 2,043 crore in Q3 FY25, an increase of 9%.

Assets Under Management (AUM) as on 31 December 2025 were Rs 484,477 crore compared with Rs 398,043 crore as on 31 December 2024, registering the growth of 22%. Gross non-performing assets (GNNPA) and Net NPA (NNPA) as on 31st December 2025 stood at 1.21% and 0.47% respectively as against 1.12% and 0.48% as on 31st December 2024. Provisioning coverage ratio on stage 3 assets was 61%. Capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) (including Tier-II capital) as on 31st December 2025 stood at 21.45%. The Tier-I capital was at 20.60%.