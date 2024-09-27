Bajaj Finserv Ltd spurts 1.62%, up for third straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 2014.95, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 30.87% in last one year as compared to a 34.26% gain in NIFTY and a 27.2% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index. Bajaj Finserv Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2014.95, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 26212.75. The Sensex is at 85638.69, down 0.23%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has added around 17.59% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25155.45, down 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2022.15, up 1.45% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up 30.87% in last one year as compared to a 34.26% gain in NIFTY and a 27.2% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 226.04 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

