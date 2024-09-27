Steel Authority of India Ltd up for fifth session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 140.5, up 0.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 53.05% in last one year as compared to a 34.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 50.12% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 140.5, up 0.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 26214. The Sensex is at 85712.57, down 0.14%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has risen around 4.82% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9985.7, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 287.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 183.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 141.28, up 0.66% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 53.05% in last one year as compared to a 34.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 50.12% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 16.29 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

