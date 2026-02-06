Bajaj Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.69% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Bajaj Global remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.120.13 -8 OPM %41.6761.54 -PBDT0.050.06 -17 PBT0.050.06 -17 NP0.040.04 0
