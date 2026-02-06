Associate Sponsors

International Combustion (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.65 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 12.80% to Rs 72.19 crore

Net loss of International Combustion (India) reported to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 6.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 12.80% to Rs 72.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 82.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales72.1982.79 -13 OPM %-0.6610.64 -PBDT-0.867.94 PL PBT-2.596.33 PL NP-2.656.17 PL

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

