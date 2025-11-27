Bajaj Healthcare appoints Shreekumar Nair as COO

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bajaj Healthcare announced that its board has approved the appointment of Shreekumar Shankarnarayan Nair as chief operating officer (COO) with effect from November 27, 2025.

Shreekumar Shankarnarayan Nair holds a bachelor of science degree from SIES College, Mumbai, along with a Diploma in Materials Management from Mumbai University. He brings over 40 years of extensive leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having served in senior roles at Alembic and Glenmark.

His distinguished career reflects a consistent excellence in operational management, process optimization, and supply chain transformation. His deep expertise and proven track record will play a pivotal role in driving our organization towards greater efficiency and enhanced performance.