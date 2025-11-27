Nifty December futures trade at premium

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2025 futures closed at 26,393.30, a premium of 177.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,215.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 10.25 points or 0.04% to 26,215.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 1.52% to 11.79.

HDFC Bank, State Bank of India and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.