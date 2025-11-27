TVS Srichakra acquires minor stake in Navia Two Power

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

TVS Srichakra has acquired 5,915 equity shares of Rs 10 each, representing 5.92% of the equity share capital of Navia Two Power (Navia), for a total consideration of Rs. 59,150/- for purchase of renewable energy under the Group Captive mode.

Navia is special-purpose vehicle for the purpose of owning and operating a Captive Power Plant, in terms of the regulatory requirement for captive power consumption under electricity laws.

