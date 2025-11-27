Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian shares post strong gains, China benchmark up 0.29%

Asian shares post strong gains, China benchmark up 0.29%

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Sentiment in Asian markets improved and benchmarks closed higher on Thursday tracking the tech rally in Wall Street the day before. Renewed optimism about a Federal Reserve rate cut in December catalyzed the market moves.

China's Shanghai Composite Index added 0.29 percent to finish trading at 3,875.26. The day's trading ranged between 3,864.13 and 3,895.59. The Shenzhen Component Index closed 0.25 percent lower at 12,875.19.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

