Bajaj Healthcare gains after acquiring WHO-GMP certified firm Genrx Pharma

Bajaj Healthcare added 2.48% to Rs 584.10 after the company announced the acquisition of Genrx Pharmaceuticals (in liquidation) as a going concern, as per the sale certificate dated 04 April 2025 that has been issued by the Official Liquidator.

The acquisition, valued at Rs 10.85 crore through a cash consideration, involves 100% control of Genrx Pharmaceuticals.

GenRx Pharmaceuticals is a WHO-GMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturer engaged in the production of allopathic formulations, nutraceuticals, and natural products. The company operates a manufacturing facility located at MIDC Sinnar, Nashik, with the capability to produce solid and semi-solid dosage forms such as tablets, capsules, external preparations, cosmetic products, and nasal sprays.

Anil Jain, managing director, Bajaj Healthcare, said: The acquisition of Genrx Pharmaceuticals marks a strategic step forward in expanding our formulations manufacturing capabilities.

This aligns with our vision of strengthening our core business and leveraging synergies for accelerated growth. Completion of the acquisition is expected within 36 months, subject to requisite FDA and other regulatory approvals.

This addition will enable us to expand our manufacturing portfolio, paving the way for long-term value creation and strengthening our footprint in the pharmaceutical sector."

Bajaj Healthcare a leading manufacturer of apis, intermediates and formulations. It specializes in manufacturing of intermediates, API, formulations & nutraceuticals.

