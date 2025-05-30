Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit declines 36.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 88.01% to Rs 145.26 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment declined 36.47% to Rs 1725.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2716.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 88.01% to Rs 145.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1211.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.27% to Rs 6520.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7267.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 58.49% to Rs 684.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1648.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

145.261211.84684.421648.6971.0297.1073.7291.491797.802739.576781.617526.371789.352731.096747.837492.511725.492716.126520.677267.21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News