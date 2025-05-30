Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit declines 36.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit declines 36.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
Sales decline 88.01% to Rs 145.26 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment declined 36.47% to Rs 1725.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2716.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 88.01% to Rs 145.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1211.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.27% to Rs 6520.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7267.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 58.49% to Rs 684.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1648.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales145.261211.84 -88 684.421648.69 -58 OPM %71.0297.10 -73.7291.49 - PBDT1797.802739.57 -34 6781.617526.37 -10 PBT1789.352731.09 -34 6747.837492.51 -10 NP1725.492716.12 -36 6520.677267.21 -10

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

