Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit rises 27.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:21 PM IST
Sales rise 56.27% to Rs 29.30 crore

Net profit of Narmada Agrobase rose 27.87% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.27% to Rs 29.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 300.98% to Rs 4.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.52% to Rs 65.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales29.3018.75 56 65.6850.32 31 OPM %2.016.13 -8.505.01 - PBDT0.750.89 -16 5.401.63 231 PBT0.690.82 -16 5.161.35 282 NP0.780.61 28 4.091.02 301

First Published: May 30 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

