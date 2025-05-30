Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit rises 27.87% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.27% to Rs 29.30 crore

Net profit of Narmada Agrobase rose 27.87% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.27% to Rs 29.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 300.98% to Rs 4.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.52% to Rs 65.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

29.3018.7565.6850.322.016.138.505.010.750.895.401.630.690.825.161.350.780.614.091.02

