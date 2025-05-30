Udayshivakumar Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.25 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.42% to Rs 112.49 crore

Net loss of Udayshivakumar Infra reported to Rs 6.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 13.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 29.42% to Rs 112.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 159.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 30.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 49.90% to Rs 289.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 577.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

112.49159.39289.13577.15-5.717.780.947.27-2.7120.092.5746.98-6.2918.49-7.2340.80-6.2513.87-7.2130.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News