Sustainable Energy Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 23.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.81% to Rs 171.53 crore

Net profit of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust declined 23.46% to Rs 22.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.81% to Rs 171.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 165.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.171.53165.2480.7582.3990.4794.7316.0720.9522.3229.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News