Bajaj Housing Finance clocks over 31% YoY growth in Q3 disbursements

Bajaj Housing Finance said that it has disbursed approximately Rs 16,535 crore in Q3 FY26, which is higher by 31.5% as compared with the disbursements of Rs 12,571 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

Assets under management (AUM) grew by 23% to approximately Rs 1,33,400 crore as of 31 December 2025 as compared to Rs 1,08,314 crore as of 31 December 2024. Accordingly, AUM in Q3 FY26 grew by approximately Rs 6,652 crore.

The companys loan assets (AR) stood at approximately Rs 1,17,290 crore as of 31 December 2025 as compared to Rs 95,570 crore as of 31 December 2024, up 22.7% YoY.

Bajaj Housing Finance is registered with National Housing Bank (NHB) as a non-deposit taking housing finance company and has been engaged in the business of mortgage lending since FY2018. It is subsidiary of Bajaj Finance and part of Bajaj group. It got listed on the exchanges in September 2024 through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company had reported 18% rise in net profit to Rs 643 crore on a 34% increase in net interest income to Rs 956 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25. The scrip rose 0.40% to currently trade at Rs 96.99 on the BSE.