Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 20.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.67% to Rs 2606.86 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Housing Finance rose 20.86% to Rs 583.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 482.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.67% to Rs 2606.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2196.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

