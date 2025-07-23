Infosys Q1 PAT drops 1% QoQ to Rs 6,921 cr; revises FY26 revenue guidance to 1%-3%

Infosys reported 1.59% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,921 crore on 3.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 42,279 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a year on year (YoY) basis, the companys net profit and revenue jumped 8.68% and 7.54%, respectively in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 9,740 crore in Q1 FY26, up 0.8% QoQ and 7.97% YoY.

Operating profit in the first quarter of FY26 was at Rs 8,803 crore, up 2.7% QoQ and up 6.2% YoY. Operating margin declined to 20.8% in Q1 FY26, compared to 21% in Q4 FY25 and 21.1% in Q1 FY25.

During Q1 FY26, constant currency (CC) revenue grew by 3.8% YoY and 2.6% QoQ. In dollar terms, the IT firm reported revenues of $4,941 million, registering a 4.8% year-on-year growth for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. In Q1 FY26, free cash flow stood at $884 million, registering de-growth of 19.2% year on year. The total contract value (TCV) of large deal wins was $3.8 billion in Q1 FY26, with a net new of 55%. The companys total clients stood at 1,861 as on 30th June 2025 as compared with 1,867 clients as on 30th June 2024. The IT major has informed that the voluntary attrition rate (LTM IT Services) came in at 14.4% in Q1 FY26, up from 14.1% in Q4 FY25 and 12.7% in Q1 FY25.

For FY26, the company has revised its revenue growth guidance to 1%3% in constant currency (CC), up from the earlier range of 0%3%. The operating margin forecast remains unchanged at 20%22%. Salil Parekh, CEO and MD, said, Our performance in Q1 demonstrates the strength of our enterprise AI capabilities, the success in client consolidation decisions, and the dedication of our over 300,000 employees. Our large deal wins of $3.8 billion reflect our distinct competitive positioning and deep client relationships. Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO, said, Q1 performance is a clear reflection of our unwavering focus on multiple fronts resulting in strong growth at 2.6% QoQ, resilient margins at 20.8% and EPS increase of 8.6% YoY. We continue to leverage Project Maximus to make investments in strategic priorities to drive profitable growth and enhance shareholder value, cash flow conversion was well above 100% for the fifth consecutive quarter. The impact of currency volatility was effectively managed through our proactive hedging strategy.