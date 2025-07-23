Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GNG Electronics IPO subscribed 8.99 times

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
The offer received bids for 12.75 crore shares as against 1.41 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of GNG Electronics received bids for 12,75,24,978 shares as against 1,41,88,644 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (23 July 2025). The issue was subscribed 8.99 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 July 2025 and it will close on 25 July 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 225 and 237 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 63 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 400 crore and 2550000 equity shares through offer for sale. Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 320 crore will be used for repayment/prepayment/redemption, in full or in part, of certain borrowings availed of by the company and its material subsidiary, namely, Electronics Bazaar FZC, and the balance for general corporate purposes.

GNG Electronics, under the brand Electronics Bazaar, offers end-to-end refurbishing services for laptops, desktops, and ICT devices. With operations across India, the USA, Europe, Africa, and the UAE, the company provides sourcing, refurbishment, sales, and after-sales support, including ITAD and e-waste management.

GNG serves major clients like Vijay Sales, HP, and Lenovo through tailored buyback programs and sells refurbished devices in 38 countries via a network of 4,154 touch points as of 31 March, 2025.

Ahead of the IPO, GNG Electronics on Tuesday, 22 July 2025, raised Rs 138.13 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 58.28 lakh shares at Rs 237 each to 14 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 68.83 crore and sales of Rs 1,411.11 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2025.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

