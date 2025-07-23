Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1110.00% to Rs 1.21 crore

Net profit of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1110.00% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.210.103.31-20.000.040.010.040.010.040.01

