Bajaj Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 21.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.17% to Rs 2877.69 croreNet profit of Bajaj Housing Finance rose 21.33% to Rs 664.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 548.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.17% to Rs 2877.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2435.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2877.692435.16 18 OPM %91.1591.94 -PBDT889.70723.15 23 PBT877.68713.02 23 NP664.89548.02 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content