City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 16.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 18.73% to Rs 1755.68 croreNet profit of City Union Bank rose 16.14% to Rs 332.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 286.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 18.73% to Rs 1755.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1478.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1755.681478.74 19 OPM %66.9469.22 -PBDT417.16361.00 16 PBT417.16361.00 16 NP332.16286.00 16
