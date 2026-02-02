Associate Sponsors

City Union Bank standalone net profit rises 16.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 18.73% to Rs 1755.68 crore

Net profit of City Union Bank rose 16.14% to Rs 332.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 286.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 18.73% to Rs 1755.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1478.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1755.681478.74 19 OPM %66.9469.22 -PBDT417.16361.00 16 PBT417.16361.00 16 NP332.16286.00 16

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

