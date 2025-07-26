Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 78.94% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.74% to Rs 107.53 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries declined 78.94% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 35.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.74% to Rs 107.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.107.53141.0112.6015.5013.6623.389.9320.437.4035.13

