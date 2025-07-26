Prataap Snacks standalone net profit declines 92.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.43% to Rs 408.94 crore

Net profit of Prataap Snacks declined 92.69% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.43% to Rs 408.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 419.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.408.94419.134.407.1618.1930.371.0412.820.699.44

