Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 268.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.87% to Rs 141.01 croreNet profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 268.24% to Rs 35.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 43.87% to Rs 141.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 98.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales141.0198.01 44 OPM %15.5014.75 -PBDT23.3815.12 55 PBT20.4312.77 60 NP35.139.54 268
