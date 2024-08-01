Bajaj Steel Industries consolidated net profit rises 268.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.87% to Rs 141.01 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 268.24% to Rs 35.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 43.87% to Rs 141.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 98.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.141.0198.0115.5014.7523.3815.1220.4312.7735.139.54

