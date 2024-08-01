Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITC consolidated net profit declines 0.26% in the June 2024 quarter

ITC consolidated net profit declines 0.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.67% to Rs 18339.83 crore

Net profit of ITC declined 0.26% to Rs 5091.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5104.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.67% to Rs 18339.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17033.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales18339.8317033.21 8 OPM %36.8039.16 -PBDT7432.047382.47 1 PBT6933.476940.01 0 NP5091.595104.93 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 6: Satwik-Chirag loses in Q/F; Prannoy vs Chirag underway

India recorded July as warmest month ever for nighttime temperatures: IMD

Dell Latitude 7455 Copilot Plus AI laptop launched in India: Check details

India's new Parliament building leaks: Congress MP files adjournment motion

Apple Intelligence is available for testing on these iPhones, iPads, Macs

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story