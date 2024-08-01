Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Kalyan Jewellers India consolidated net profit rises 23.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 26.50% to Rs 5535.48 crore

Net profit of Kalyan Jewellers India rose 23.55% to Rs 177.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 143.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 26.50% to Rs 5535.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4375.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5535.484375.74 27 OPM %6.797.38 -PBDT312.96252.53 24 PBT237.49188.46 26 NP177.77143.89 24

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

