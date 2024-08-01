Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 28.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 6.24% to Rs 2343.37 crore

Net profit of Godrej Agrovet rose 28.32% to Rs 135.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 105.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.24% to Rs 2343.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2499.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2343.372499.31 -6 OPM %9.657.72 -PBDT220.71195.21 13 PBT166.11142.42 17 NP135.15105.32 28

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

