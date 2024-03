Bajel Projects been awarded a supply of Goods and Services contract by Power Grid Corporation of India for and on behalf of their project specific SPV i.e. M/s Vataman Transmission. The scope of work involves 765kV New Transmission Line ]81km at Halvad]Vataman,Gujarat. The value of the order is Rs 358.43 crore.

