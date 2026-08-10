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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajel Projects bags two transmission projects

Under WR-ER Inter-Regional Network Expansion Scheme - Part A

Bajel Projects has been awarded two EPC orders for transmission line packages TL06 and TL02, both associated with the WR-ER Inter-Regional Network Expansion Scheme - Part A. Per the Company's project classification policy (inclusive of GST), TL06 qualifies as a Mega order (valued between Rs 300-400 crore) and TL02 as an Ultra Mega order (valued above Rs 400 crore).

Scope of Work:

TL06 - LILO of Ranchi (New) - New PPSP 400kV D/C Line at Jamshedpur (New) The scope covers the design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of new 400kV double-circuit transmission lines connecting Jamshedpur (New) with Ranchi (New) and New PPSP. TL02 - Raigarh (Tamnar) - Jamshedpur (New) 765kV D/C Line, Part-II The scope covers the construction of a new 765kV double-circuit transmission line from Raigarh (Tamnar) to Jamshedpur (New), Part-II.

Together, the two packages will reinforce inter-regional power evacuation capacity between the Western and Eastern Regions, strengthening grid connectivity across Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand and supporting the broader WR-ER corridor.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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