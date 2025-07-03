Bajel Projects hits the roof after securing mega order from Power Grid Corporation

Bajel Projects was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 245.55 after the company secured a mega order from PowerGrid Corporation of India for a critical 400 kV transmission line project.

According to the companys classification, a major contract is valued between Rs 300 crore and Rs 400 crore.

The latest order is for Transmission Line Package TL04 for the Siwani to Jind 400 kV transmission line. This line is part of the REZ Phase IV project in the Bikaner Complex. The project was awarded to Power Grid through a tariff-based competitive bidding process.

Bajels work includes building a 99-km 400 kV transmission line. The complete engineering, procurement, and construction project is set to be finished within 18 months, according to the company.

Rajesh Ganesh, MD and CEO of Bajel Projects, stated, We are proud to contribute to the nation's green energy initiatives by strengthening the transmission system for the REZ Ph-IV, Bikaner Complex. This project reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, timely, and efficient solutions that power India's growth." Bajel Projects (BPL) is a leading company in the business of power infrastructure, with a strong presence in the power transmission and power distribution sectors. Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The firm is a Maharatna 'company under the Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.