Mobikwik Securities Broking receives SEBI approval to commence stock broking biz

Mobikwik Securities Broking (MSBPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of One MobiKwik Systems (MobiKwik), has received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to act as a Stock Broker / Clearing Member. The certificate of registration was issued by SEBI on 01 July 2025, enabling MSBPL to carry on the activities of buying, selling, dealing, clearing and settlement of equity trades.

Since its inception, MobiKwik has transformed from a digital payments company into a diverse fintech platform. The Company operates a consumer payments business at scale with an extensive network of over 176.4 million users and 4.6 million merchants. Its credit distribution business is expanding rapidly, while its wealth distribution vertical is building traction through a diverse product portfolio, including Fixed Deposits (FDs), Mutual Funds (MFs), Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), Digital Gold, and Lens.Ai. This license strategically positions MobiKwik to accelerate growth in its wealth distribution vertical and broaden its offerings throughout the capital markets ecosystem, reinforcing its transformation into a comprehensive fintech platform.