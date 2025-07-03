Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mobikwik Securities Broking receives SEBI approval to commence stock broking biz

Mobikwik Securities Broking receives SEBI approval to commence stock broking biz

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mobikwik Securities Broking (MSBPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of One MobiKwik Systems (MobiKwik), has received regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to act as a Stock Broker / Clearing Member. The certificate of registration was issued by SEBI on 01 July 2025, enabling MSBPL to carry on the activities of buying, selling, dealing, clearing and settlement of equity trades.

Since its inception, MobiKwik has transformed from a digital payments company into a diverse fintech platform. The Company operates a consumer payments business at scale with an extensive network of over 176.4 million users and 4.6 million merchants. Its credit distribution business is expanding rapidly, while its wealth distribution vertical is building traction through a diverse product portfolio, including Fixed Deposits (FDs), Mutual Funds (MFs), Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), Digital Gold, and Lens.Ai. This license strategically positions MobiKwik to accelerate growth in its wealth distribution vertical and broaden its offerings throughout the capital markets ecosystem, reinforcing its transformation into a comprehensive fintech platform.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chamanlal Setia Exports shifts processing facility from Gandhidham to Mundra

Market extent losses for second day; Nifty settles below 25,450

Phoenix Mills allots 1,604 equity shares under ESOP

Bajel Projects wins new order from Power Grid

RateGain Travel Technologies appoints Ashish Sikka as Business Head - UNO

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story