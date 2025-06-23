Bajel Projects secures transmission project from Power Grid

Bajel Projects announced it has secured a noteworthy order from PowerGrid Corporation of India (PGCIL) on behalf of their Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) M/s MEL POWER TRANSMISSION. This win falls within the ultra-mega band*(Rs. 400 crore and above), underscoring Bajel Projects' growing prominence and expertise in large-scale infrastructure development.
The comprehensive order from PGCIL encompasses' critical components for enhancing India's transmission capabilities, specifically for the Transmission Line Package TL01. The scope of work includes:
Construction of a new 400kV D/c Transmission Line stretching approximately 138 kilometers, connecting Mahan (Existing Bus) - Rewa PS (PG) using Quad ACSR/AAAC/AL59 moose Equivalent conductors.
Extension of 400kV Substation Bay works at the Rewa (PG) associated with the Transmission System for the evacuation of power from Mahan Energen Limited Generating Station in Madhya Pradesh.
