Bajel Projects secures transmission project from Power Grid

Bajel Projects announced it has secured a noteworthy order from PowerGrid Corporation of India (PGCIL) on behalf of their Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) M/s MEL POWER TRANSMISSION. This win falls within the ultra-mega band*(Rs. 400 crore and above), underscoring Bajel Projects' growing prominence and expertise in large-scale infrastructure development.

The comprehensive order from PGCIL encompasses' critical components for enhancing India's transmission capabilities, specifically for the Transmission Line Package TL01. The scope of work includes:

Construction of a new 400kV D/c Transmission Line stretching approximately 138 kilometers, connecting Mahan (Existing Bus) - Rewa PS (PG) using Quad ACSR/AAAC/AL59 moose Equivalent conductors.