Market ends with steep losses, media shares outperform; VIX rallies 2.74%

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with significant losses today, weighed down by ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Media, consumer durables and metal shares advanced while IT, auto and FMCG shares declined. The Nifty settled below the 25,000 level.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 511.38 points or 0.62% to 81,896.79. The Nifty 50 index slipped 140.50 points or 0.56% to 24,971.90.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.20% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.57%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,862 shares rose and 2,195 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 2.74% to 14.05. Economy: The HSBC Flash India Composite Output Index, which tracks month-on-month changes in combined output from manufacturing and services, rose to 61.0 in June from 59.3 in May - the highest in 14 months and well above the long-term average. Manufacturing led the growth, with the Manufacturing PMI Output Index climbing to 61.5 in June from 60.3 in May. The overall Manufacturing PMI rose to 58.4, its best level since April 2024, signalling improved operating conditions. The HSBC Flash India Services PMI Business Activity jumped to 60.7 from 58.8, showing a strong uptick in service sector growth.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index soared 4.39% to 1,748.40. The index jumped 4.76% for the second trading session. Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 12.64%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 3.39%), Nazara Technologies (up 3.19%), Dish TV India (up 1.82%), PVR Inox (up 1.07%), Saregama India (up 0.69%), D B Corp (up 0.46%) added. On the other hand, Sun TV Network (down 1.29%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 0.47%) and Tips Music (down 0.31%) edged lower. Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) surged 12.64% after the company released a detailed strategic business update outlining its plans for consolidation, capital infusion, and digital growth.

The company reported that it holds a 17% share of the urban TV viewership market (15+ age group). This comes amid broader industry consolidation that has resulted in a two-player market structure, with Peer-1 holding a dominant 34% share. Zee stated that it remains committed to strengthening its position in the evolving media and entertainment landscape. Stocks in Spotlight: Solar Industries India shed 0.52%. The company said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Solar Defence & Aerospace has signed contract with Ministry of Defence, Government of India, to supply defence products. Ideaforge Technology hit an upper limit of 10% after the company secured an order worth approximately Rs 137 crore, inclusive of all charges to supply Mini UAVs with accessories to Ministry of Defence.

Waaree Renewable Technologies rose 0.13%. The company announced that it has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Viet Khanh Joint Stock Company for the execution of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) work for a solar power project. Bharat Electronics (BEL) advanced 3.15% after the company announced it had secured additional orders worth Rs 585 crore since its last disclosure on 5 June 2025. Godrej Properties fell 1.17%. The company announced that it had sold inventory worth over Rs 2,000 crore during the launch of the first phase of its residential project, Barca @ Godrej MSR City, located in Devanahalli, North Bengaluru.

Nitco jumped 2.04% after the company announced that it has received a fresh Letter of Intent (LoI) from Prestige Estates Projects for an additional tile supply order worth approximately Rs 45 crore. Zen Technologies hit an upper limit of 5% after the companys board has approved the acquisition of TISA Aerospace (TISA) through a mix of share purchase plus compulsorily convertible debentures (CCDs) from current shareholders of TISA. Global Markets: European markets traded lower, while Asian markets ended lower on Monday as investor jitters grew following the US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, which pushed oil prices higher and reignited fears of a wider Middle East conflict. Brent Crude climbed to $78.52 a barrel, continuing its upward trend amid regional tensions.