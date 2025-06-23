Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 4.39%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index gains 4.39%

Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended up 4.39% at 1748.4 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose 12.46%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd jumped 3.81% and Nazara Technologies Ltd gained 3.52%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 14.00% over last one year compared to the 6.26% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 1.48% and Nifty Auto index has slid 0.92% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.56% to close at 24971.9 while the SENSEX has slid 0.62% to close at 81896.79 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Market ends with steep losses, media shares outperform; VIX rallies 2.74%

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Japanese markets end slightly lower

Board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care appoints Gaurav Bhartia as CFO

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark up 0.65%

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

