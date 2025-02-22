Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bakeri Urban Development Pvt reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.96 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Bakeri Urban Development Pvt reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.96 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 8.75 crore

Net profit of Bakeri Urban Development Pvt reported to Rs 2.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 8.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs -2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales8.75-2.08 LP OPM %53.9460.58 -PBDT2.89-3.50 LP PBT2.87-3.52 LP NP2.96-3.59 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 8:01 AM IST

