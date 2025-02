Vistaar Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 25.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.24% to Rs 235.80 crore

Net profit of Vistaar Financial Services Pvt rose 25.59% to Rs 55.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 29.24% to Rs 235.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 182.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.235.80182.4532.0566.9275.5862.1575.5859.7055.6144.28

