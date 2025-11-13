Bal Pharma consolidated net profit declines 31.73% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.45% to Rs 74.02 crore

Net profit of Bal Pharma declined 31.73% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.45% to Rs 74.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 73.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.74.0273.697.7410.442.993.840.721.360.711.04

