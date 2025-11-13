Ashiana Housing reports consolidated net profit of Rs 27.54 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 204.67% to Rs 165.77 crore

Net profit of Ashiana Housing reported to Rs 27.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 204.67% to Rs 165.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 54.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.165.7754.4117.58-21.5639.54-7.3936.15-10.4927.54-7.55

