TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 27.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of TPL Plastech rose 27.80% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.15% to Rs 106.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 88.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.106.8788.9511.1010.9410.588.579.157.156.855.36

